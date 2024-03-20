Jared Kushner “Excited To Share” New $500 Million Real Estate Mockups

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, both of whom worked for her father Donald Trump at the White House during his administration, have shared “design images” on social media of their new real estate investments in Albania and Serbia. (Two are in Albania, one is in the capital of Serbia, Belgrade.)

With the mockup images of modern buildings — a luxury hotel, apartment complex and a museum — below, Kushner wrote: “Excited to share some early design images for development projects we have been creating for the Albanian coast and downtown Belgrade.”

Excited to share some early design images for development projects we have been creating for the Albanian coast and downtown Belgrade. @nytimes @business pic.twitter.com/o0HIYLkZWV — Jared Kushner (@jaredkushner) March 15, 2024

After Kushner revealed his plans to develop on the site of the former headquarters of the Yugoslav Ministry of Defense in Belgrade, which was bombed by NATO in 1999, “Serbian politicians clashed over whether the deal was appropriate,” reports The New York Times. (With Kushner’s post, he tagged — trolled? — the @nytimes.)

The President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, has been accused of greenlighting Kushner’s $500 million Belgrade project — giving his investment firm a “99-year lease, at no charge” — in exchange for political influence on the presumptive American GOP presidential nominee — an accusation which Vucic denies.

Kushner, of course, is no stranger to accusations of peddling influence: In 2021, Kushner’s private equity firm, Affinity Partners, received $2 billion in funding from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Earlier this month, Saudi officials traveled to Albania to launch the Saudi-Albania Business Council, “to forge a new economic partnership between the two countries.”

During a House Oversight Committee meeting today, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) presented a motion to subpoena Kushner about the $2 billion he raised from the Saudis shortly after leaving the White House. Committee chair James Comer (R-KY) blocked the motion.