Lauren Boebert Laughed at By Colorado Secretary of State, “Bring on the Recall”

The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously decided on Monday to reverse the decision by the Colorado Supreme Court that would have removed former President Donald Trump‘s name from the GOP primary ballot in the Centennial State.

After the SCOTUS decision, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (who did not file the original lawsuit but argued in favor of the plaintiffs in the suit) admitted that she was “disappointed” with the decision. Still, Griswold assured the voters of Colorado that “Donald Trump is on Colorado’s ballot, and votes for him in the Super Tuesday election will be counted.”

Although I disagree with the decision, I'm glad to have a ruling from the Court. Americans now have clarity that Donald Trump is eligible to appear on the ballot ahead of Super Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/baCHmMkZSo — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) March 4, 2024

After the SCOTUS decision, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) sent Griswold a letter accusing her of making “a selfish political decision to rig the primary election” — the word rig/rigged was used three times — and threatening “legal options” to fight a future “rigged election” against Trump in November “including a formal recall effort.” (Is Boebert expecting Trump will lose Colorado, where Nikki Haley got 33.4% of GOP primary votes, in November?) The letter was signed by three members of the Colorado Republican Party.

Griswold responded to Boebert’s letter informally on X: “Hey Lauren, I had to laugh at the ‘pack your bags’ comment given your recent move. Bring on the recall. Unlike you, I’ve always defended our Constitution and democracy.”

Unlike you, I've always defended our Constitution and democracy. https://t.co/8RnxTVJ2gG — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) March 6, 2024

Note: While holding office in District 3 where she faced a Democratic opponent who had far outraised her financially, Boebert switched to congressional District 4 — and is now running for Congress in the “reddest” district in the state. The move has predictably provoked criticism and shouts of “carpetbagger” to describe Boebert in the election.

Griswold, who has a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania, “practiced international anti-corruption law and worked as a voter protection attorney” before becoming Secretary of State in 2018. She was re-elected in 2022.