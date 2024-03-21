E. Jean Carroll Shines Light on “Most Honest” Trump

Former President Donald Trump‘s niece, writer and psychologist Mary Trump, just announced that her new book — a family memoir titled Who Could Ever Love You — will be available in September. Trump writes: “I’ve told you what growing up in this family did to Donald—now I’m telling the story of what it did to my dad and me.”

Mary Trump’s father, Fred Trump — Donald’s older brother — died in 1981 at age 42, having declined to enter the family business and instead becoming a pilot. He is said, like his daughter, to have had a strained relationship with Donald, his father, and the rest of the Trump family.

News of the book is being promoted by the writer E. Jean Carroll, a woman who like Trump’s niece, is one of the former President’s most public antagonists.

[NOTE: Donald Trump was found liable for defaming Carroll after she accused him of sexual assault. Earlier this month he posted a $91.6 million appeal surety bond from insurance giant Chubb. The bond ensures Carroll’s ability to collect on the judgment if Trump’s appeal is rejected.]

Mary Trump–the most moral, most honest , most delightful, most cool, most intelligent Trump–writes a memoir that will break your heart AND uplift the hell out you!! @MaryLTrump https://t.co/o0D6IdPURj — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) March 19, 2024

While Carroll is — to say the least — no fan of Donald Trump, she is a fan of Mary Trump and her writing — Trump also authored the 2022 New York Times bestselling book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, which is what she means in the tweet above when she says “I’ve told you.”

Carroll, whose name recognition has increased as a result of her Trump court challenges, is amplifying the news of Mary Trump’s new book release on X, writing: “Mary Trump–the most moral, most honest , most delightful, most cool, most intelligent Trump–writes a memoir that will break your heart AND uplift the hell out you!!”