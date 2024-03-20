White House Spokesman Laughs at James Comer’s Invitation

The House Oversight Committee led by Rep. James Comer (R-KY) held another hearing today regarding the business dealings of President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

One of the key witnesses, Lev Parnas, who was found guilty on six counts related to illegal donations to the 2020 campaign of Donald Trump, told the Committee: “Rudy Giuliani on behalf of then President Donald Trump tasked me with a mission to travel the globe, finding dirt on the Bidens, so that an array of networks could spread misinformation about them. Thus, securing the 2020 election for Donald J. Trump,” when in reality there was no “corruption.”

At the end of the hearing, Comer said he would invite President Biden to testify in front of the committee. “We need to hear from the president himself,” Comer said.

Comer wrote on X: “In the coming days, I will invite President Joe Biden to the House Oversight Committee to provide his own testimony and explain why his family received tens of millions of dollars from foreign companies with his assistance.”

Note: Comer has led this investigation for over a year and has not provided any evidence of President Biden committing a crime.

White House spokesperson Ian Sams replied: “LOL,” with a facepalming emoji. He added: “Comer knows 20+ witnesses have testified that POTUS did nothing wrong. He knows that the hundreds of thousands of pages of records he’s received have refuted his false allegations. This is a sad stunt at the end of a dead impeachment. Call it a day, pal.”