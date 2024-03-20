Rudy Giuliani Slams Uneducated Americans: “Idiots…Could Be Brainwashed”

The House Oversight Committee led by Rep. James Comer (R-KY) is holding another hearing today regarding the business dealings of President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. This time, one of the key witnesses is Lev Parnas, who is making headlines for testimony that takes the air out of Comer’s impeachment balloon.

Parnas, who was found guilty in a federal court on six counts related to illegal donations to the 2020 campaign of Donald Trump, told the Committee he was “a key participant and a witness in the numerous efforts to prove that Joe Biden and Hunter Biden were linked to corruption in Ukraine.”

Parnas then testified that former NYC mayor and Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani had deputized him to discredit Biden, when in reality there “was no corruption.”

Parnas said: “The American people have been lied to by Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and various cohorts of individuals in government and media positions. They created falsehoods to serve their own interests knowing it would undermine the strength of our nation.”

Parnas said: “Rudy Giuliani on behalf of then President Donald Trump tasked me with a mission to travel the globe, finding dirt on the Bidens, so that an array of networks could spread misinformation about them. Thus, securing the 2020 election for Donald J. Trump.”

Giuliani is in agreement with Parnas on at least one thing, and that is that disinformation is dangerous, as he said on a recent episode of his podcast America’s Mayor (see below). Disinformation can take advantage of “idiots,” Giuliani asserted, who are susceptible to brainwashing.

Giuliani said (at the 26-minute mark): “Democracy is a very dangerous form of government because it rests on people being educated, intelligent, and balanced.” He added, “If the idiots take over, they could be brainwashed. Remember, Hitler was elected. Stalin was elected.”

[NOTE: Here Giuliani differs from Trump, who has said “I love the poorly educated.”]

Giuliani added a story that he evidently believes illustrates his fearful notion of what happens when the “idiots” and uneducated take over: “Muhammad went out in the desert, and convinced all,” he said, “after the educated Arabs threw him out, the uneducated Arabs accepted him and came back and killed thousands and thousands of people.”

Seemingly aware that his version of events might upset some people, Giuliani apologized for being the bearer of the news. “Sorry,” he said, “but that’s history and the truth.”