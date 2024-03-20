Jim Jordan’s Challenger “Close Friends” With OSU Wrestlers

Jim Jordan Challenger Is Ohio congressional candidate Tamie Wilson, who describes herself as “a devoted single mother, business owner, and strong woman fighting to protect all families, freedom, and fairness,” won the Democratic primary yesterday. She won 63.4 percent of the votes (15,034) — all of the counties in District 4 — beating her opponent Steve Thomas who won 36.6 percent (8,685).

Wilson is challenging incumbent Rep. Jim Jordan (who was uncontested in the Republican primary), whom she has referred to as “Trump and Putin’s puppet” and “a danger to us all.”

Please like, share, and donate if you support a strong woman Democrat over Trump and Putin’s puppet, Jim Jordan. https://t.co/qcg2YSJD4U pic.twitter.com/3MZKJRtxva — Tamie Wilson for US Congress (OH-4) (@TamieUSCongress) March 20, 2024

Note: This is Wilson’s second attempt to win Jordan’s seat. She lost to Jordan in the 2022 election. Jordan won 69.2 percent of the votes; Wilson won 30.8 percent.

The political landscape in Ohio — a critical swing state nationally — continues to show a diversity that makes it a springboard for political surprises.

Yesterday, the Trump-endorsed MAGA Senate candidate Bernie Moreno won the Republican primary in a state where voters in 2023 reacted to the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade by approving an amendment enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution, which Jordan was against. The amendment reads:

“Every individual has a right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions, including but not limited to decisions on: 1. contraception; 2. fertility treatment; 3. continuing one’s own pregnancy; 4. miscarriage care; and 5. abortion.”

Notably, one of the hundreds of unpassed bills Jordan has sponsored is the Life at Conception Act (2013). The Life at Conception Act, which declares that “the right to life guaranteed by the Constitution is vested in each human being at all stages of life, including the moment of fertilization, cloning, or other moment at which an individual comes into being,” was reintroduced in the House in 2023 and has been referred to the House Committee of the Judiciary, which Jordan chairs.

Upon winning the Democratic primary, Wilson wrote on X: “Tonight Ohio women made it CRYSTAL CLEAR that they are standing up against extremism! My opponent Jim Jordan is TOAST!”

After clinching the nomination, Wilson told local news outlet Richland Source that she’s writing nine bills including a comprehensive sexual abuse prevention and accountability act, aimed at protecting students and athletes from sexual abuse in educational institutions.

Jordan, who is serving his ninth congressional term, has been accused by six former OSU wrestlers of ‘turning a blind eye‘ to sex abuse allegations made against the team physician while Jordan was a team coach. Jordan has denied acknowledge of the abuse.

With the video above, Wilson wrote: “When people find out I’m running for Congress to unseat Jim Jordan they always ask about the OSU Wrestlers.” She add, “Well, I am very close with the wrestlers. I consider them my close friends. I care about each and every one of them. I am determined to help them receive the justice they deserve.”