GOP Governor Visits Bakery in $400 Sweater, “Slashing Red Tape”

Republican Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been kicking off the New Year by touting the accomplishments she’s made during her first year in office and promising to “continue to cut taxes, slash red tape, and invest in our workforce.”

On Thursday, she returned to her hometown of Hope, Arkansas, where she visited the Hope Baking Company, which announced at a press event that its investing an additional $37 million (over the next two years) to expand its manufacturing facility, which produces “bread, breadsticks and English muffins.”

With the photos and video, Huckabee Sanders wrote: “Proud to open 2024 with a $37 million investment creating 266 jobs in Hope!”

Hope Baking Company owner Dan Serra, who wore a plaid short-sleeved shirt and dress pants to the press event admitted, “I’m probably the most dressed I’ve been in a very, very long time.”

The Governor, who often wears a dress or suit in Little Rock, wore a pair of faded blue jeans and a navy blue cotton crewneck sweater featuring an American flag by fashion designer Ralph Lauren (which retails for $398).

The town of Hope, Arkansas (population 8,624), is the birthplace of Huckabee Sanders, her father, former Governor Mike Huckabee (who ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2008 and 2016), and former Governor and Democratic President of the United States Bill Clinton.

Note: According to 2022 U.S. Census data, the median income for a household in Hope, Arkansas was $43,081, 28.6% of the population were below the poverty line, and the unemployment rate was 4.4%. (The national unemployment rate is currently 3.7%.)