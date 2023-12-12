Biden Campaign Pushes J.D. Vance, Ken Buck “This Is Not The Way”

Conservative Colorado Congressman Ken Buck stands on the far right of the Republican Party when it comes to policy and legislation, but the iconoclastic legislator refuses to fall in line with MAGA’s “retribution politics.” (Buck also doesn’t align with MAGA adherents who say the 2020 election was stolen, nor with the ‘America First’ anti-Ukraine aid contingent.)

Buck’s conservatism — he is a member of the right wing House Freedom Caucus — is especially concerned with economic issues and the soaring national debt, as he speaks to below:

Congress must ensure we don't blow out the deficit with additional spending. While I'm focused on securing our border and giving aid to both Israel and Ukraine, we must be cognizant of where we're getting that funding. pic.twitter.com/5Lu7SmWq0Q — Rep. Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) December 7, 2023

But Buck is not a rubber stamp on those MAGA machinations that don’t address what he considers critical issues, and “retribution politics” isn’t welcome on Buck’s platform. The Congressman issued a warning for new House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) whose current embrace of a Joe Biden impeachment inquiry appears to contradict his views on impeachment when Donald Trump was President.

Asked about Johnson’s apparent flip-flop, Buck said unambiguously “this is not the way to run a Congress. This is not the way to run a House.”

The moment has become part of an increasing series of self-incriminating GOP statements being pushed by the Biden campaign, which shared Buck’s segment on X, pulling out Buck’s quote that “we should not be engaging in retribution politics, in retribution impeachments.”

GOP Rep. Buck: This is not the way to run a Congress. This is not the way to run a House. We should not be engaging in retribution politics, in retribution impeachments pic.twitter.com/vButn4DRTA — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) December 12, 2023

The Biden campaign also featured Buck’s fellow conservative, Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH), talking about what he presents as a misperception of the Republican Party on abortion. Vance says below, in a clip pushed by the Biden campaign, “if people see Republicans not as the party that’s making it easier to have babies, but as just trying to take people’s rights away, then we’re going to lose.”

Biden-Harris HQ, the Biden campaign response team on X, responded: “He’s right.”