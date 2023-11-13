Kari Lake Inappropriately Touches Interviewer, Apologizes For “Not Making You Happy”

Conservative journalist and political strategist Tim Miller got some standup one-on-one time with Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake — and Miller asked Lake a question that constituents keep asking themselves: what would the upside of a Kari Lake candidacy look like if she quit the “BS” election-denying and false free-speech-persecution platform and switched over to the try-to-govern platform?

Miller suggests it could be a winning proposition for Lake, asking rhetorically: “don’t you ever wonder?”

Addressing the fentanyl crisis, which Lake avers she “cares deeply” about, Miller says “couldn’t you actually do something about it if you just stopped with the b—–t about the last election? If you just acknowledged that Trump had lost and acknowledged that you had lost, you’d probably be in good shape to do something.”

Miller says Lake “probably” could have been elected Governor if she had just stopped talking about “fake things” and instead talked about real things.

Great exchange here between Tim Miller and Kari Lake. Making points on serious topics with some humor. My kind of interview. pic.twitter.com/8tUW6mAyK3 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 12, 2023

An exasperated Miller asks: “Don’t you ever think to yourself I wish I could just stop talking about this fake thing that Donald Trump made me make up so that I could actually talk about the stuff that’s important?”

Lake remains uncommonly quiet as Miller speaks, before claiming she did talk a lot about fentanyl and other important things, like “freeing the people who are held political prisoners, yeah” — an assertion that makes Miller turn away as if from an insistent toddler.

At one point, Lake tries to do literally what politicians try figuratively to do — reach out. She grasps both of Miller’s hands, an unwanted move that makes him recoil and say, “I don’t know why you’re touching me.”

She apologizes and says, “I’m a mom. I’m sorry.” He reminds Lake, “it’s an interview setting, it’s a little uncomfortable.”

When Lake tries to find common ground between the two, saying both “love America,” Miller says he’s not so sure, since Lake was “okay with Donald Trump trying to end the American experiment last time.”