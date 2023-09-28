Marco Rubio Admits Allegations Are “Nasty” But “Guilt Decided By Jury”

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) took a break from quoting the Bible on X when Democrat New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez was indicted on bribery charges.

After quoting Proverbs 21:21 (“Whoever pursues justice and kindness will find life and honor”), Rubio addressed the indictment of Menendez. He wrote: “The allegations against the Senior Senator from New Jersey are nasty & the evidence offered difficult to explain away. But in America guilt is decided by a jury, not politicians in fear of their party losing a Senate seat.”

Rubio is being called out on X for hypocrisy. The GOP has been pushing the “weaponized DOJ” message that the Biden Administration is responsible for the four indictments against its 2024 presidential frontrunner Donald Trump, a narrative that took some lumps when the DOJ also nailed the powerful Democrat Menendez.

One voter replied to Rubio: “if Trump wasn’t under indictment you would be screaming from the rooftops” to have Menendez step down.

Another replied: “Really? Then I wish you would let a jury do its job on Trump’s charges instead of having the entire Republican party attempt to do whatever necessary to protect him.”

The group ‘Republicans Against Trump’ reacted to Rubio’s message: “Translation: I can’t call on Menendez to resign because it will highlight the fact that I refused to do the same with crooked Trump who was indicted 4 times.”

Note: New Jersey won’t lose a seat in the Senate if Menendez resigns. Democratic governor Phil Murphy, who has called for Menendez’s resignation, would appoint a replacement (who would work alongside Junior Senator Cory Booker) until the next general election.

After his comment on Menendez, Rubio quoted another passage from the book of Proverbs: “Though you pound fools with a pestle, their folly never leaves them.” In other words: There really is no hope for the incorrigible fool. No matter what you do to help him, he will stay a fool.