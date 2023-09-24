Bill O’Reilly “Smeared” by CNN in Rupert Murdoch Report, He Says

Conservative commentator and former Fox News TV show host Bill O’Reilly (The O’Reilly Factor, 1996-2017) is currently promoting his daily podcast No Spin News, and his new book, Killing the Witches: The Horror of Salem, Massachusetts. O’Reilly claims the book is already “surging on Amazon,” where it will be available on Tuesday, September 26.)

O’Reilly is also claiming that news network CNN is “smearing” him. While covering the resignation of Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch, O’Reilly say, “CNN took the opportunity to smear your humble correspondent by including a clip from years ago out of context.”

[Note: Fox News launched in 1996 as a conservative startup competitor to CNN. It eventually became the top cable news channel in America by playing into conservative narratives.]

CNN smeared me last night. Outrageous. We posted the story on https://t.co/rryWmyXe7C. https://t.co/LrXfNVahpX — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) September 22, 2023

During a feature on Murdoch and Fox’s conservative views, CNN showed a 2017 clip of O’Reilly talking about the construction of the White House on-camera and saying, “Slaves who worked there were well fed and had decent lodgings which were provided by the government.”

O’Reilly claims “what CNN played was not only misleading but deceitful.”

Above is the full video of that segment which O’Reilly says “fact checked” then First Lady Michelle Obama‘s claim that slaves built the White House. O’Reilly admits that Obama is “technically correct” in saying slaves built the White House but there were others working on the building including “Whites and immigrants.”