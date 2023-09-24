Republicans Claim Putin’s Army 50% Destroyed, “We Get A Lot” For Our Money

Even among Congress members that ostensibly back the United States’ support of Ukraine in its war against Russia, there are questions about how American defense funds supplied to Ukraine are being spent. Even the most anti-Putin Russia hawks like Sen. Lindsey Graham are having to answer accountability questions as the bills get higher and MAGA adherents like Marjorie Taylor Greene want to block all aid.

The questioning of Ukraine support from within the American ranks is exactly what Russia is bargaining for — and trying to foment through online disinformation operations — with the goal that waning support from a politically fractured U.S. will hobble Ukraine’s so-far valiant defenses.

[Note: The U.S. has approved four rounds of aid to Ukraine in response to Russia’s invasion so far, totaling about $113 billion. President Biden is seeking an additional $24 billion in security and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.]

Now a Republican-led group supporting Ukrainian defense has created an ad running this weekend which presents a compelling broad-stroke answer to the nagging questions about how the funds are being used, tracked and monitored in Ukraine.

Foregoing specific details, the ‘Republicans For Ukraine’ present a very simple (and favorable) equation: The U.S., it says, has allocated a mere 5% of its defense budget for Ukraine — and with that (and support from other Western allies) Ukraine has managed to destroy 50% of Russia’s army.

This ad will air on the Sunday shows tomorrow in DC.@GOP4Ukraine pic.twitter.com/5C3KWBarAg — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 23, 2023

“We’ve done all this by sending weapons from storage,” the voiceover claims. In Ukraine, the ad says, the United States gets “a lot for a little.”

Those who remain opposed to the U.S. support often object, as the commenter below illustrates, on the grounds that the U.S. is doing the lion’s share of the heavy financial lifting in Ukraine while other Western democracies are contributing incommensurately.

540k views and 1975 likes is a pretty dismal response. What a waste of $2M. The rich men north of Richmond are at it again. You just don’t get it. We should not be the only ones footing the bill for Ukraine. Other countries need to step up and foot the bill. pic.twitter.com/Iat9LQRHQS — GRHDHP (@grhdhp) August 19, 2023

The Republicans for Ukraine group believes that faltering in the Ukraine-Russia war now — even if it means paying this cost upfront — would ultimately be far more expensive to the U.S., in that a Ukraine loss would dramatically shift the global power structure and further endanger Europe and the West.

The GOP Ukraine supporters describe the mission simply: “We are amplifying the voices of Republicans who believe that the United States should be a steadfast friend to democracies like Ukraine and a fearsome enemy to aggressive dictatorships like Russia.”