Liz Cheney Slams Trump’s “Death Threat” Calling Him “Cruel, Unstable Man”

by in Daily Edition | November 1, 2024

Liz Cheney, photo: Office of Representative Liz Cheney, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump used startingly violent imagery — even for him — while talking about Republican former Congresswoman Liz Cheney during an interview with former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson.

With language that was swiftly condemned by his opponents — a group already alarmed by Trump’s frequent threats to pursue retribution against his political enemies — Trump said of Cheney: “Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with 9 barrels shooting at her. Let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face.”

This morning Cheney responded, characterizing Trump’s description unambiguously as a death threat and slamming the GOP standard-bearer as a “petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant.”

Making it clear she viewed Trump’s words as a death threat, Cheney wrote: “This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death.”

Democratic activist Scott Dworkin identified Trump’s remarks as a description of a firing squad, sharing his take with his one million X followers.

In other comments, MAGA defenders of the former President’s remarks assert that his intent was to Cheney’s alleged “war hawk” stance — Trump’s characterization — as insufficiently backed up by her own personal risk. Responding, one MAGA account with a million followers doubled down on Trump’s threats to prosecute his political enemies, writing that Cheney faces “jail time in her future.”

Another popular X user who stands across the aisle from Cheney politically nevertheless wrote to express admiration for the former Congresswoman’s bravery in light of Trump’s threats.