Professional wrestler and UFC champion Ronda Rousey is one of the 12 celebrities competing on the new FOX series Stars on Mars. The former fighter goes from knock out to space out.

The other “celebronauts” include former competitive cyclist Lance Armstrong, actress Natasha Leggero, former NFL star and Super Bowl champ Marshawn Lynch, Modern Family actress Ariel Winter, and reality TV stars Porsha Williams Guobadia (Real Housewives of Atlanta) and Tom Schwartz (Vanderpump Rules), among others.

For the LA premiere, Rousey flaunted her curves on the red carpet in a bright “flame halter” bodycon dress. She wrote: “We cleanup alright after chaos (example of chaos in last pic with Natasha Leggero).”

Note: Rousey attended the event with her 6’7″ tall husband, Travis Browne, retired American mixed martial artist who last competed as a Heavyweight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The power couple run their family farm business, Browsey Acres, in Glendale, California.

Stars on Mars premieres on FOX on Monday, June 5 at 8 pm ET.