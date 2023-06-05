Idina Menzel Stuns in Custom Cutout Bodysuit, “I Felt Sexy”

Singer/actress Idina Menzel is best known for her roles in musicals on stage including Maureen in Rent, Elphaba in Wicked, and Elizabeth in If/Then, among others. On the big screen, she’s known for her roles in Disney’s Enchanted film franchise (Nancy), and as the voice of Elsa in the highest-grossing animated film of all time, Frozen.

When not in the studio or on a movie set, Menzel continues to perform live, as seen below at the WeHo Pride event in Hollywood.

When Menzel shared the gorgeous photos above, of her performing in a cutout jumpsuit, she wrote: “My new favorite designer. Thank you for my custom jumpsuit, @baotranchi. I felt sexy and special and ready for #pride!”

Swipe the photos above to see the other performers at WeHo Pride including: Orville Peck⁠, Santigold, Jessie Ware, Grace Jones, Tinashe, Eduardo Togi, Teyana Trendz, Dento, and DJ Yung Bae.

Get ready to see more of Menzel: she stars in the upcoming Netflix comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah with Adam Sandler and his real-life daughter Sunny Sandler, who plays the protagonist, Stacey Friedman, a teenager preparing for her bat mitzvah.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah will be released on August 25. Photos above. Menzel plays Sandler’s wife!