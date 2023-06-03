Jordana Brewster Flaunts Centerfold Baywatch Swimsuit Photo, “Smoking Hot”

Hollywood movie star Jordana Brewster is best known for her role as Mia in the popular film franchise Fast & Furious, with Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Ludacris, and Michelle Rodriguez.

When not promoting the recently released tenth installment, Fast X, with newbies Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), and the daughter of the late Paul Walker, Meadow Walker, Brewster is often modeling swimsuits.

When she shared the stunning photo above, of her lying on her side in a Baywatch-esque red swimsuit, her fans went wild with praise. As one replied, succinctly: “Centerfold.”

Brewster captioned the series above: “I channeled my inner eighties Barbie for this Story and Rain shoot and it was fun!” Be sure to swipe to see Brewster in a cobalt blue Dolce & Gabbana bikini and stunning plunging cutout one-piece.

Get ready to see more of Brewster: she finished filming the thriller Cellar Door. She plays a woman who, after suffering a miscarriage, moves to the country with her husband. They were gifted the house of their dreams but it comes with a caveat — they can never open the cellar door. Scott Speedman (Underworld, Grey’s Anatomy, Felicity) and Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix, Mystic River) also star.