Rita Ora Straddles Taika Waititi for Exclusive, Reveals Love Story “In Their Own Words”

British singer/actress Rita Ora and her husband, New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi grace the cover of Vogue Australia‘s June 2023 cover. As seen below, they’ve been deemed “The new power couple.”

Executive Director of Vogue Australia, Jessica Montague, says: “Not only an amazing shoot but a huge exclusive, having them sit down and reveal their love story, in their own words, for the first time.”

All of the sexy photos were taken at Australia’s famous The Hermitage.

In the series, Ora leans against Waititi in a bright red fishnet dress, and also straddles him while she’s sitting on the edge of a bathroom sink, among other provocative poses.

Get ready to see more of Waititi: he’s promoting his upcoming movie Next Goal Wins, which is about Dutch-American coach Thomas Rongen’s (played by Michael Fassbender) efforts to lead the American Samoa national football team, considered the weakest football team in the world, to qualification for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.