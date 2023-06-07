The daughter of supermodel and TV personality Heidi Klum (America’s Got Talent, Germany’s Next Top Model), Leni Klum, has followed in her mother’s footsteps as a professional model.

As seen below, the 19-year-old Klum recently posed topless for SuperMagazine. Yes, technically she’s (barely) wearing a top but as it’s positioned on her shoulders it would expose her breasts if she didn’t cover them with her hands!

One fan replied: “Hands up!” Another asked that she “don’t hide them pls!”

The images have sparked some debate. One fan warned other fans who are leaving belittling comments: “It’s still a young girl folks! A matter of taste or not. whether you like it or not. It’s the soul of a young woman. Watch what you write!”

As seen below, both Klum models were featured in the Spring/Summer edition.

Another replied about Leni’s topless pics: “she’s the one who posted the provocative photo, she knows what she wants to hear obviously.” Another chimed in: “She’s young yes but if she knows what she wants from her life in that age, who are you to judge her by that? And no, she will most definitely not want to hear bad talk about her, nobody does!”

Note: It’s not the first time Leni has posed “topless” as seen in the October 2021 photo above.

When the two scantily-clad Klums posed together in the recent lingerie ad campaign below, another debate surfaced.

While some fans complained of “weird vibes”, others came to the defense of the mother and daughter photo shoot and wrote: “If you post your beach photos with your family, do you think that is the most normal thing in the world and that is exactly what it is.”