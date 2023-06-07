Maren Morris Struts in Tiny Shorts in ‘Texas’ Video, ‘What a Dang Tease’

Country music star Maren Morris, who was born in Arlington, Texas, made a name for herself in the music industry when she released her single ‘My Church’ in 2016. The song reached the top five on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Since then, Morris has become a highly successful and critically acclaimed artist, and now she’s paying it forward.

As seen in the sneak peek photos and video above and below, Morris is collaborating with rising star, 18-year-old Los Angeles native Jessie Murph, who’s known for uploading her music on TikTok.

[Note: If you are viewing on an app, you may have to visit the original article to view this media]

Morris is featured on Murph’s new single, ‘Texas,’ which will be released in full on Friday, June 9. The lyric heard is “And you go back to Texas.”

Murphy first teased her fans on social media with the video clip above. It shows just the thighs of the two singers both in tiny shorts and cowboy boots with stiletto heels walking toward a large trash can fire. As one fan replied: “what a dang tease.”

Murph gave her fans two videos guesses before revealing that the woman on the left is Morris. When she finally released the photo below, (note the Parental Advisory warning with “explicit content”), Morris replied: “Yeehaw” with a fire emoji.

Before the big Maren Morris reveal, some fans guessed it was Lauren Spencer Smith, who replied to the faceless videos: “Praying one day my knees will look this pretty.”