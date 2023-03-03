Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Daughter Slays in Mini Dress, ‘Looks Like Mama’

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are known as mega stars in the country music industry and in Hollywood. The power couple recently starred in the Yellowstone spin-off series 1883 on Paramount+.

When not on stage or on a set, the couple (they’ve been married since 1996) spend time together and with their three gorgeous and talented daughters: Gracie, who was born in 1997; Maggie, who was born the following year; and their youngest Audrey, who just turned 21.

That’s 21-year-old Audrey above, taking “just a little sip” of wine.

Audrey McGraw is a professional model, as seen above in the tiny backless mini dress.

When her big sister Gracie saw the photos, she replied: “Slaayyy.”

More than one fan replied: “Stunning! You look just like your mama.” See mother/daughter “twinning” photos above.

Audrey also starred in her father’s music video for his hit song ‘7500 obo.’ See photos above. Btw: The song is about a man who is selling his beloved Ford pick-up truck… for $7500 or best offer.