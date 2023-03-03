Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Legs On Ledge With No Pants, Combat Boots

Actress Sydney Sweeney is known for her roles on popular dramatic series including The Handmaid’s Tale, Sharp Objects, Euphoria, and The White Lotus, and in movies including Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, among others.

When not on a TV or movie set, the 25-year-old star often models as seen below. In the photo shoot for design label Miu Miu, Sweeney rocks a “no pants” look in a single-breasted camel-hair jacket and a pair of black platform combat boots.

Based on her caption (a monkey emoji) she may have climbed up on that skyscraper’s high window ledge, from which she flaunts her enviable legs.

Sweeney’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the look. Actress Nina Dobrev replied with a series of smiley face with sunglasses emojis. And Bella Thorne replied: “SO Cute!’ with a fire emoji.

Get ready to see more of Sweeney: she’s been filming the upcoming Marvel Studios movie, the Spider-Man female-centric spin-off, Madame Web, with Dakota Johnson, Adam Scott, and Emma Roberts, among others. See set photos above. Madame Web is scheduled for a February 2024 release.