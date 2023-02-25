Kamala Harris Claims ‘Momentum’ After Questions About Her Future

John Nance Garner, who held the position for eight years, famously described the U.S. Vice Presidency as “not worth a bucket of warm spit.” (Garner used more colorful language, but the quote comes down through history as “spit.”)

Yet not a few VPs have used the bucket as a step up to the top job. That includes, of course, the current Oval Office occupant, Joe Biden, who spent eight years as President Barack Obama‘s VP.

Biden’s VP Kamala Harris, two years into her tenure, has been bombarded of late with heated criticism from both sides of the political aisle. There are shouts from the right that Harris has been ineffectual, and whispers from the left floating a similar accusation.

[The whispers got so loud that Hillary Clinton‘s spokesperson felt compelled to deny that Clinton saw Harris as a disappointment. Nick Merrill said of Clinton and Harris: “They have built and maintained a strong bond. Any other characterization is patently false.”]

Still, even the public radio outfit in New England published an article this week entitled “Kamala Harris has nearly disappeared into the background.” That comes three weeks after the New York Times wrote: “Kamala Harris Is Trying to Define Her Vice Presidency. Even Her Allies Are Tired of Waiting.”

Garner‘s point exactly — it’s a challenge to “define” a Vice Presidency. That’s what the spit bit’s all about. But that doesn’t stop people from asking.

The criticism, while ostensibly aimed at Harris’s present work, has a far bigger target. With President Biden’s age the major minus factor for Dems at the polls, all this speculation on Harris is essentially a referendum on her future — and whether she is fit for the top spot of a Democratic ticket.

This morning Harris tweeted out her own definition of how the job is going so far, claiming: “We have momentum.” To back her claim, Harris lays out an achievement list, with a top-of-the-list emphasis on jobs. There is record unemployment in the U.S. today — with unemployment at its lowest level in 54 years.

We have the momentum.



Created 12 million new jobs.

Capped insulin at $35 a month for seniors.

Passed the largest climate investment ever.

Made historic infrastructure investments.

Protected marriage equality in federal law.



Let’s finish the job. pic.twitter.com/RYk8nh6fz4 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 25, 2023

Harris presents the points as evidence of the “momentum” and says “let’s finish the job.”

But it’s an easy list to pick at, and Harris’s political foes take aim at her in the comments.

Their points boil down like this: Boasts 4 and 5 are about spending. Even when spending aims at a worthy result (infrastructure, planet protection), it’s a nonstarter with arch conservatives. Insulin is still cheaper elsewhere. (Wait, but isn’t that the drug companies, not Biden/Harris, picking sick Americans’ pockets?) As for marriage equality, a large segment of GOP voters detest it.