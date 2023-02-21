Jenna Dewan Shares Incredible Black Lace Lingerie Pics, Posing with Puppy

On The Rookie episode ‘Exposed,’ while the team tries to stop a militia from detonating a highly combustible truck in their possession, L.A.P.D. officers Nolan (Nathan Fillion), Thorson (Tru Valentino), Juarez (Lisseth Chavez) and Detective Harper (Mekia Cox) go on a man hunt for the three men who might have been exposed to Ebola and need to be quarantined.

For The Rookie fans who miss Nolan’s lady friend Bailey Nune (Jenna Dewan, Step Up, Witches of East End) in this episode, swipe the photos above and below to see Dewan enjoying her day-off from filming with her dog aka “puppy.” In the middle of both series, the 42-year-old mom of two sneaks in an incredible sexy black lace lingerie photo of her on the floor.

The Rookie airs Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on ABC, right before its spin-off The Rookie: Feds starring Niecy Nash (Reno: 911!) at 9 pm, and the new series Will Trent starring Ramón Rodríguez (The Affair, Charlie’s Angels) at 10 pm.