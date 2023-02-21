Alyssa Milano Twins With Daughter, 8, in White High-Low Dresses

Actress Alyssa Milano is known for her roles as Samantha Micelli on Who’s the Boss?, Jennifer Mancini on Melrose Place, Phoebe Halliwell on Charmed, Billie Cunningham on My Name Is Earl, Savi Davis on Mistresses, and Renata Murphy on Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later, among many others.

At home, Milano is known as mom. She and her husband of 13 years, David Bugliari, are parents to two children, an 11-year-old son, Milo, and an 8-year-old daughter, Bella.

When Milano shared the family photo above, she received many compliments about her “beautiful family.” When one fan told Milano: “I LOVE your dress,” the actress was quick to point out that it matches her daughter’s.

Another replied: “Twins!” Milano doesn’t tag the designer of the dresses but there are several similar white eyelet “mommy and me” dresses online.

As seen above, in more casual clothing, Milano and her daughter “giggled a lot” together while at Disneyland.

Get ready to see more of Milano: she co-produces and stars in the upcoming film Who Are You People, which will be released on February 24. Watch trailer above.