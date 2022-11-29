Pelé, 82, Announces Cristiano Ronaldo Award During World Cup

While watching the 2022 World Cup games at home in Brazil, 82-year-old soccer legend Pelé announced that his foundation is launching a new awards campaign called Three Hearts Awards.

Every year, the Pelé Foundation will recognize a fútbol player, a non-profit organization and “an inspiration,” that has had “a significant contribution, commitment to philanthropy, and community impact that aids and empowers children through educational, anti-poverty or health efforts.”

With the photo above, Pele announced the inaugural Three Hearts Awards honorees:

The non-profit organization Grassroot Soccer “for their leadership in adolescent health for the past 20 years.” Fun fact: Former pro soccer player, American Ethan Zohn co-founded Grassroot Soccer after winning the reality TV competition Survivor: Africa in 2002.



“for their inspirational work helping Ukrainian refugees.” And the Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo “for his excellence on and off the field highlighted by his endless commitment to children’s causes.”

In March 2021, Pelé — pictured above with the Ronaldo — wrote to his successor on the world soccer stage: “Congratulations on breaking my record of goals in official matches. My only regret is not being able to give you a hug today. But I leave this photo in your honor, with great affection, as the symbol of a friendship that has existed for many years.”

Pelé is also busy promoting his new Roots of Fight clothing label. Swipe above to see the new Stadium Jacket which is “inspired by the unforgettable success of that 1970 Brasil team.”