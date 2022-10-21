On Season 14 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs — Noah Silverman and Yuki Kinoshita — pitch their home goods product, Plufl. It’s a dog bed designed for humans. It’s made of high-grade orthopedic memory foam, comes with a handle for easy transportation and the cover is removable and washable.

Above: Kinoshita, Silverman on Shark Tank (ABC/Christopher Willard)

During their presentation, three Sharks — Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban and Robert Herjavec — test out the product.

Above and below: Sharks try the Plufl (ABC/Christopher Willard) LORI GREINER

While this Shark Tank episode airs before the holidays, alas, Plufl is currently taking pre-orders for January 2023 due to popular demand.

