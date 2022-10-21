Pretty Rugged CEO on Shark Tank Related to Famous Sailor Who Disappeared at Sea

On Season 14 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Tracy Slocum from Troy, New York pitches her company Pretty Rugged, a line of luxurious accessories designed for the great outdoors — blankets, jackets, capes, bags.

The Pretty Rugged blanket was originally designed as a boat blanket (it’s windproof and waterproof on one side, faux fur on the other) but can be used for any sporting or non-sporting event in the great outdoors (glamping, star gazing).

Slocum is the great-great-granddaughter of Captain Joshua Slocum, the first person to sail around the world alone in 1895.

Fun facts about Joshua Slocum (pictured above):

— In 1900, Joshua Slocum he wrote a book about his three-year journey, Sailing Alone Around the World, which became an international best-seller.

— In 1909, he disappeared while aboard his boat, the Spray.

— Despite being an experienced mariner, Slocum never learned to swim. (He was declared legally dead in 1924.)

— The Slocum River in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, was named for him, and 100 years after his disappearance, he was inducted into the National Sailing Hall of Fame in 2011.

