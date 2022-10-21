Bridal Babes: Curve-Hugging Inclusive Bridesmaids Dresses to Hit 100,000 After Shark Tank

On Season 14 of Shark Tank, married couple Charles Young, Jr. and Ashley Young from College Park, Maryland, pitch their company Bridal Babes, an online bridal and bridesmaid boutique that offers glamorous dresses in shades that pop on all skin tones and are available in inclusive sizes (sizes 2 to 26).

After struggling to find dresses for her bridesmaids, Ashley set out to create Bridal Babes, which she describes as “the answer to what traditional bridal boutiques lack – fashion-forward, curve-hugging dresses for brown and black women.”

Bridal Babes customers are happy as seen in the photos above and below shared on Instagram, where Bridal Babes will no doubt hit the milestone of 100,000 followers once their Shark Tank episode airs.

