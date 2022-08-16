Meghan Trainor Stuns In Sheer Plunging Dress, “Don’t Make Promises You Can’t Keep”

When not playing on the TV game show Password with talk show host Jimmy Fallon, mega star Meghan Trainor is promoting her new single, “Bad For Me.” The song is on her new album, Takin’ It Back, which will be released on October 21.

As seen in the acoustic video below, the new mom is rocking a sheer floral dress with a plunging neckline. Trainor’s fans say she sings the lyric “please don’t make promises you can’t keep” like “an angel.”

That’s Teddy Swims singing in the green satin suit.

Password airs Tuesdays at 10 pm on NBC, right after America’s Got Talent at 8 pm.