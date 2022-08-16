January Jones Stuns In White Hot Polka-Dot Bikini, Tomato Red Lipstick

When not on a Hollywood movie set, actress January Jones (X: First Class, Mad Men) spends time at home and sometimes in a bikini… especially when it’s 102 degrees.

When January shared the close-up photo above, of her rocking a Marysia polka-dot bikini, she wrote “102. RIP my grass.”

The hat is by Lack of Color. The sunglasses by Marni. Her fans love the look and the “tomato red lip.”

Get ready to see more of January: she’s scheduled to appear next on the big screen in Nick Cassavetes‘ crime thriller God Is a Bullet with Jamie Foxx.