Ethan Hawke Flaunts Sweet Threads and White Ankle Socks, “Diggin’ the Shoes”

Hollywood movie star Ethan Hawke is promoting his new film project, The Last Movie Stars. He is the director of documentary that tells “the enduring love story of Old Hollywood’s most iconic couple,” former co-stars and real-life married couple, the late Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. Throughout the film, Laura Linney voices Woodward, George Clooney voices Newman.

In the trailer above, Hawke says, right before the pandemic, he was asked to take on the project by one of the children of Newman and Woodward.

As seen above, when Hawke went on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the director/actor wore (as he describes) “sweet threads and white ankle socks.” His fans love the look. One pointed out his footwear: “Diggin’ the shoes.”

Hawke gave fashion credit to stylist Michael Fisher, who shared the behind-the-scenes photo above.

The Last Movie Stars premieres on HBO Max on July 21.