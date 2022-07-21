Marc Anthony’s Fiancée Showers Him at Home With Gold Balloons, “You Did It!”

While his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez was getting married in Las Vegas to Hollywood movie star Ben Affleck, mega star singer Marc Anthony returned home in the U.S. after a 38-day European tour.

Below is what Anthony, 53, saw when he got home. His new fiance, former Miss Universe Nadia Ferreira, 23, wrote: “You did it mi amor! Welcome home. ♥️”

Anthony’s best friend, soccer legend David Beckham, replied: “We love u man ❤️ you made many many many people so so happy.”

Above are photos of Marc and Nadia in Spain. (Nadia is wearing a Missoni halter dress.)

In the Palm Beach photos below, Nadia is wearing a dress by Beckham’s wife, Victoria Beckham.