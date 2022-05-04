Sarah Michelle Gellar Gifts Gorgeous Yellow Ring To Selma Blair, “I Love You Madly”

Sarah Michelle Gellar spent her birthday with two of her Cruel Intentions co-stars: Selma Blair and Ryan Phillippe. The threesome went to an art gallery in Los Angeles where paintings of the actors in Cruel Intentions scenes were on exhibit. See below.

While walking and looking around the gallery, Gellar gifted a yellow stone ring to Blair. Swipe photos below to see it on Blair’s left hang ring finger.

Blair wrote: “Only you would gift me a beautiful Melinda Maria yellow stone ring on YOUR birthday.” Gellar replied: “I love you madly.” That canary yellow gemstone ring by Melinda Maria is called Dancing Countess.