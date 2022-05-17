NBA Draft Top Pick, Purdue’s Jaden Ivey Likes The Memphis Grizzlies — Here’s Why

ESPN will broadcast the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery which determines the order for the first 14 picks of the NBA Draft. The draft itself will take play on June 23. One of the presumptive top 3 picks is Jaden Ivey, a 20-year-old sophomore out of Purdue University who played for the Boilermakers under Coach Matt Painter.

Jaden Ivey is the son of Niele Ivey, head coach of the women’s basketball team at the University of Notre Dame. (She played point guard for the Fighting Irish, too.)

As seen below, Niele and Jaden got courtside seats at a recent Grizzlies game during the NBA Playoffs. Jaden replied to the photo with a “fingers crossed” emoji. (Alas, the Grizz lost to the Golden State Warriors.)

Prior to coaching at Notre Dame, Niele was a former Memphis Grizzlies Assistant Coach. See her above (in 2019) with Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyus Jones (that’s Jaden on the far right).

The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery will be broadcast on ESPN on Tuesday, May 17 at 8 pm.