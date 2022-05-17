LeBron James Congratulates Steph Curry, “That’s Dope!”

NBA megastar LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t make it to the NBA Playoffs this year but Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors did. That’s why Curry couldn’t make his college graduation ceremony at Davidson College. If Curry had stayed at Davidson instead of entering the NBA, he would have graduated with the class of 2010.

Twelve years later, Curry writes: “Made the promise when I left and had to see it through.” As seen above, Curry was celebrated by his Davidson peers with an enlarged photo of the basketball star. Steph’s mom shared the video below from a friend who had a front row seat.

While Curry thanked everyone at Davidson and gave his momma a shout out (“Momma we made it!”), he was showered with words of congratulations from many of his NBA colleagues including LeBron who wrote: “That’s Dope!!! Congrats man!”