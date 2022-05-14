Jayson Tatum Mirrors Kobe Bryant in Versatile Scoring Barrage, Fans: “I See Kobe”

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has been showing the rare kind of offensive versatility that comes from being in the gym, early and often. Tatum’s got size and talent, quickness and instincts, sure. A lot of NBA players — nearly all of them — possess some combination of those attributes.

But Tatum has been showing off the wicked, nuanced footwork that is reminding fans and aficionados of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who in turn reminded fans of Michael Jeffrey Jordan. Bryant was famous for being in the gym, early and often. You want to dance, you rehearse.

See above as Tatum’s shots go in from everywhere, a mix of turnarounds, drives with contact, long jumpers — the deep package. Fans in comments keep repeating: “I see Kobe.” And “Kobe must be proud.”

Kobe’s ten-minute master class is below: