Grey’s Anatomy Star Kim Raver Filming ‘The Braid’ Movie In Montreal

In the Grey’s Anatomy episode ‘Stronger Than Hate,’ while Grey Sloan Memorial receives a victim of a brutal hate crime, a dinner party is thrown at the sister house in Nick’s (Scott Speedman) honor.

When not playing Dr. Teddy Altman, actress Kim Raver is in Montreal, Canada, where she’s filming the movie The Braid, based on the international best selling novel of the same title. With the photo above, Raver writes from her Montreal hotel: “Working on the script.”

The story circles around three women: Raver plays Sarah, a successful attorney, twice divorced mother of three who is diagnosed with cancer.

