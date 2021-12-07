Brie Larson Stuns In Tiny Backless Dress, “Gonna Print It and Hang on My Wall”

When not playing superhero Captain America, the gorgeous and talented Brie Larson often models in fashion-forward ensembles. When she shared the stunning photos below, of her rocking a tiny backless mini dress with a side slit, her fans went wild with praise. One replied: “I’m gonna print it and hang it on my wall.” The comment has received, so far, more than 350 likes. Another fan chimed: “Same here!”

Of course Brie looks great in everything as seen in the bikini pic below… and the pleated mini skirt photo below that! The latter was taken after eating at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant!

Get ready to see more of Brie: the Oscar Award winner will appear next in the Apple series Lessons in Chemistry, which she also executive produces. Brie plays an aspiring scientist in the 1960s whose career is put on hold when she become pregnant. Susannah Grant, who was nominated for an Academy Award for writing the Erin Brockovich screenplay, will write the series. Actress Julia Roberts won an Oscar for her portrayal of Brockovich in the 2001 movie.