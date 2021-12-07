Leon Bridges Delivers Amazing ‘Purple Snowflakes’, It’s A Marvin Gaye Christmas 2021

R&B superstar Leon Bridges soars high in the sky for his astonishing version of “Purple Snowflakes” — and Bridges is flying for us to make this year a Marvin Gaye Christmas. Now that — the presence of Marvin Gaye’s inspiration — is always cause for celebration. Amazon Music is behind the Bridges take, and the slow poignant pop power of Bridges’ vocals is undeniable.

Now it takes some nerve to re-do Marvin Gaye, but Bridges clearly has the toolkit and the kinetic passion that pounds against the surface of the song, barely contained by his soulful control. Here’s a recording of the late, great Gaye doing his “Purple Snowflakes” for comparison.

Here’s who you see in the desert playing:

Leon Bridges – Lead Vocals, Kenneth Hollingsworth – Guitar, Brandon Thomas – Guitar, Brandon Combs – Drums, Joshua Crumbly – Bass, Brittni Jessie – Background Vocals and Percussion, Brandon “Marcel” Mills – Background Vocals, Jonah Levine – Keyboards