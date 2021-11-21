Sharon Stone Stuns In Long Blond Hair Like Sarah Jessica Parker, “You Look So Young!”

When not on a Hollywood movie set or sitting front row at a fashion show, iconic actress Sharon Stone (Basic Instinct, Casino) is often modeling. When the gorgeous blond with the signature short hair shared the stunning photo below — with long blond hair! — fans and famous friends have been showering her with praise.

Actress Andie McDowell replied: “I love the softness of this outfit it’s absolutely stunning look at you so pretty.” Another fan told Sharon: “You look younger with that hair length!” And another replied: “Sharon, you look sooo beautiful with long hair.”

One fan, at first glance, mistook Sharon for Jessica Sarah Parker: “…thought you were SJP while scrolling.” Note: SJP is 56; Sharon is 63.