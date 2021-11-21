Brie Larson Stuns In Plunging Backless Snake Dress, Taylor Swift ‘Reputation’ Nod?

When not playing superhero Captain America, the gorgeous and talented Oscar Award-winning actress Brie Larson enjoys the outdoors. When she shared the stunning photo below, of her modeling a backless snake-print dress, she cleverly captioned it: “no snakes were harmed in the making of this dress.”

The photo and comment have fans of Brie and Taylor Swift abuzz. Brie’s fans are asking if that was a reference to the animated snake featured on Taylor Swift’s 2018 ‘Reputation’ Tour. One replied: “you love Taylor Swift?” while another wrote “Reputation (Taylor’s version) (From the vault) ft. Brie Larson.”

Taylor’s snake, a cobra, was named Karyn by Swifties. It appeared during her song “Look What You Made Me Do.”

And yes, Brie is a fan of Taylor’s: they partied together (with Lorde) after the Oscars!