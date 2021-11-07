Molly Sims Stuns In Sheer Black Dress with Soft Lace Bra and Briefs, “Great Date Night!”

When not on a Hollywood movie set, model/actress Molly Sims is turning heads on the red carpet as seen in the stunning photos below. At the premiere of the Netflix movie Red Notice with her handsome husband Scott Stuber, Head of Global Films at Netflix, Molly rocked a sheer black lace dress by Christian Siriano with a Noelle Wolf Lingerie set (a soft lace cup bra and matching high-waisted brief underwear).

The gorgeous and talented Molly captioned the photo: “I got to wear this dress and be a great date ❤️✔️.” Molly’s fans and famous friends are loving the look. Designer Christian Siriano replied: “So chic on you!” Fellow model/actress Brooklyn Decker replied: “Stunner!” Indeed.

If you haven’t seen it yet, catch Molly in the fun family Netflix movie Yes Day with Jennifer Garner. See trailer below.