Florence Pugh Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Puffer Jacket with Beaded Tassels, “Add to Cart ASAP!”

When not on a Hollywood movie set, English actress Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women) likes to get cozy as seen in the stunning black embroidered jacket below. When she shared the photo, she announced it’s official “puffer season.” That gorgeous embroidered jacket is by FarmRio ($400). Yes, those are Toucan birds on the front, and palm trees in the back.

FarmRio says the “jaw-dropping” jacket “is a double-sided fave, and each one of them will leave people speechless (OMG, the embroidered one is incredible!).” And “Yes, the zipper has beaded tassels to complete this add-to-cart-ASAP jacket :).”

Of course, Florence looks great in everything… and almost nothing as seen in the “short hair” announcement bra photo above.

Get ready to see more of Florence: She will appear next on the big screen in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry, Darling, with Wilde and Harry Styles. Check out the sexy trailer below.