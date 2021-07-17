Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Normani Stuns In Tiny Fringe Mini Dress, See-Thru Stilettos, “Load It Up and Doot Doot Doot”

by in Culture | July 17, 2021

Normani

Normani, (cropped) photo: Natanya Hansen, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Former Fifth Harmony singer turned solo artist Normani is promoting her new single “Wild Side” (featuring Cardi B) with stunning photos including the series below. Strutting her stuff in see-through stilettos and a white strapless corset mini dress with fringe bottom, the 25-year-old singer/dancer captioned the pics: “Load it up and doot doot doot,” which is a lyric from “Wild Side.”

Normani’s fans are going wild for the look. As one wrote: you’re looking drop dead gorgeous” while another wrote: “life size doll.

Simple Share Buttons