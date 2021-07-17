Sarah Michelle Gellar Stuns In One-Shoulder Ruffle Swimsuit, No Makeup, “That Skin!”

When not on a TV or movie set, Hollywood star Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) spends time with her husband, actor Freddie Prinze, Jr. and their two children. While vacationing in Hawaii, the gorgeous and talented 44-year-old actress shared the stunning photo below. Wearing a black one-shoulder ruffle swimsuit, SMG reports: “no make up…. no worries.”

Get ready to see more of Freddie: he’s starring in the upcoming series Punky Brewster, a follow-up series to the 1980s sitcom about a young foster child named Punky (Soleil Moon Frye) who’s now grown up with kids of her own.

Keep an eye out for Sarah Michelle: it’s been reported that she’s set to appear on a new TV series Hot Pink starring David Arquette.