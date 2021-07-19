Mariel Hemingway, 59, Stuns In Tiny Cut-Off Shorts, “I’m More Than Blessed”

Hollywood movie star Mariel Hemingway, 59, is best known for her role as 17-year-old private high school student Tracy in Woody Allen‘s 1979 film Manhattan with Diane Keaton and Meryl Streep. For the supportive role, she was nominated for an Oscar.

Mariel who is 5’11” and the great granddaughter of the legendary novelist Ernest Hemingway, spends much of her free time practicing yoga, and often in short cut-off shorts, as seen in the stunning photos above and below.

Mariel has starred in several yoga videos and wrote a yoga memoir, Finding My Balance, in 2002.

Mariel reports that the photos above were taken in her backyard and admits: “I know I’m more than blessed.” As one fan replied: “Insanely beautiful!” Another wrote: “You two are so buff!”

Get ready to see more of Mariel: she has been cast in the upcoming film Heartland, a drama based on the true events that occurred when U.S. Military veterans went to support Native Americans at Standing Rock in 2016, starring Frances Fisher and David Arquette.