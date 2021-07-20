Heidi Klum Pulls Off Denim-on-Denim Patchwork Jeans on America’s Got Talent

On the eighth night of auditions for Season 16 of America’s Got Talent, supermodel judge Heidi Klum pulls off a fashion look that not many can: the often dismissed denim-on-denim ensemble. Fashion designers and stylists warn everyday people on how to wear denim-on-denim, if they dare. There’s even a MasterClass by British fashion designer Tan France on the subject!

Heidi Klum on AMERICA’S GOT TALENT Episode 1608 (Trae Patton/NBC)

As seen in the AGT photo below, the 5’9″ German-born icon wears a denim work shirt under a denim blazer with a pair of patchwork denim wide-legged pants. So, she actually tripled-down on denim!

AGT Auditions 8, (l-r) Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum (Trae Patton/NBC)

