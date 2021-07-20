Seth Green’s Smoking Hot Wife Stuns In Bikini Pics with Creepy Mask, “Magical”

When not on a TV or movie set, Hollywood star Seth Green spends time with his gorgeous and talented wife, actress/model/producer Clare Grant. The two redheads met in 2006, worked together on Robot Chicken (for which Seth won 3 Emmy Awards), and married in 2010.

Clare, 41, is known for co-founding Team Unicorn, a production company known for its music video parodies including “Geek and Gamer Girls” (a parody of Katy Perry’s “California Gurls”) and “All About That Base” (a parody of Meagan Trainor’s song of the same title.

When the couple are vacationing, Clare often poses in bikinis and wears a Creepy Party unicorn mask as seen in the stunning photos above and below. She often uses the word “magical” in the captions.

Most recently, Clare played Dory in her husband’s 2019 film Changeland which he wrote and directed.