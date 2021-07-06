AGT Comedian Cam Bertrand Flaunts Crazy Chest Tattoos, “Puberty Hit Me Like a Brick”

Stand-up comedian Cam Bertrand of Tampa, Florida is auditioning for Season 16 of America’s Got Talent in front of judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. What the judges won’t see are all of his tattoos!

When Cam, 27, posted the shirtless beach pic above, which reveals his heavily tattooed chest, many of his followers were surprised. One replied: “Pause you have hella tattoos.” Another replied: “Did not think you had tattoos like that.” And another kidded: “Bruh, I thought you were Machine Gun Kelly for a second. Lol.”

When Cam shared the comparison pics below, he captioned them: “Puberty hit me like a brick, 2008-2018.” Note: the shirtless tattooed guy on the right is Machine Gun Kelly.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on NBC. P.S. Cam is the host of the podcast Hey Let’s Complain.