Maddie Ziegler Stuns In Tiny String Bikini on Beach, “The Fallout”

When not in a dance studio or filming a music video with popstar Sia or modeling for Fabletics, 18-year-old entertainer Maddie Ziegler enjoys the great outdoors and often in a bikini. When the talented teen shared the gorgeous beach bikini photos below, she captioned it “still scared of sharks.”

Maddie’s millions of fans are “obsessed” with the pics including her The Fallout co-star Jenna Ortega who replied “Woah.” The director of the film, actress Megan Park replied with an offer: “Do you want my old pink von Dutch hat from when I was in 8th grade?!”

Watch the stunning trailer for The Fallout above. And yes, that’s Megan Park’s The Secret Life of the American Teenager co-star Shailene Woodley playing the protagonist’s therapist.